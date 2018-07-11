Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion

6/16/18
9:40 PM
3
The Fights
Javier Fortuna Falls Out Of Ring, Is Removed On Stretcher By Paramedics; Opponent Says "He Was Looking For An Excuse"

Timothy Burke
24
3

Dominican super lightweight Javier Fortuna left his bout in Texas tonight against Adrian Granados on a stretcher after tumbling out of the ring and appearing to hit his neck or head on something ringside. Curiously, (skeptical?) Showtime commentators immediately started speculating about rematch possibilities while

