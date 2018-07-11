For exclusive videos, pictures, and more, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Send us your confidential tips at tips@deadspin.com, call our confidential tips hotline at (347) 746-8471, contact our writers directly, or use our anonymous SecureDrop system.
Joshua Blew A Trumpet And Fell The Walls Of Jericho; Tim Tebow Blew A Fly Ball Off The Wall And It Hit Him In The Head
Look, man, I dunno how many more of these Tebow headlines I have left.
Yerry Mina’s header off a 93rd-minute corner sent Colombia’s knockout round match against England to extra time, and sent Caracol broadcaster Javier “El Cantante del Gol” Fernandez into his characteristic goal call—one we’d worried we wouldn’t hear again this tournament.
Yeah, yeah, we GIF’d this earlier but something this spectacular deserves the full Deadspin Video treatment. Perhaps the goal of this year’s World Cup, Frenchman Benjamin Pavard—who cashes checks from, uh, Stuttgart—hammered home this half-volley with, shall we say, elan.
C’mon, man. You can’t, just... drink it, after.
Iceland takes on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in our next World Cup match, so here’s something to get you psyched up for the battle: a highlight reel from Iceland’s match against Argentina, set to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” as aired just now on Icelandic TV.
Javier Fortuna Falls Out Of Ring, Is Removed On Stretcher By Paramedics; Opponent Says "He Was Looking For An Excuse"
Dominican super lightweight Javier Fortuna left his bout in Texas tonight against Adrian Granados on a stretcher after tumbling out of the ring and appearing to hit his neck or head on something ringside. Curiously, (skeptical?) Showtime commentators immediately started speculating about rematch possibilities while…
Phil Mickelson was already ten-over at the U.S. Open before putting up a ten-spot on the par-4 13th thanks to some putt-putt style cheatery.
“We were fucking so hard and I head-butted her in the head.”
Austin Langworthy will be credited with the 11th-inning walk-off homer, but it came with an assist from Auburn outfielder Steven Williams:
Justify clocked a 2:28 in the mile-and-a-half of the Belmont Stakes today, earning the first Triple Crown since, uh, three years ago, and driving a stake through the heart of mystery that surrounded the feat for millions.
