Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back to doing Zlatan Ibrahimovic things, as he provided Manchester United a 1-0 lead in today’s League Cup final against Southampton with a free kick of absolute perfection. Give this man the serum that will let him play forever, please.

Advertisement

[beIN]

Recommended Stories

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Long-Range Bicycle Kick Goal Is A Truly Astounding Athletic Feat
Zlatan Ibrahimović Has Scored The Goal Of Euro 2012 Thus Far With An Astounding Volley
Zlatan Scores, Makes World Reconsider Hatred Of Manchester United In EPL Debut