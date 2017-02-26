Zlatan Ibrahimovic Free Kick Stunner Opens League Cup Final Scoring For Manchester UnitedTimothy Burke47 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelleague cupmanchester unitedZlatan Ibrahimovicgoalsgolazosfree kickssoccerscreamer10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkZlatan Ibrahimovic is back to doing Zlatan Ibrahimovic things, as he provided Manchester United a 1-0 lead in today’s League Cup final against Southampton with a free kick of absolute perfection. Give this man the serum that will let him play forever, please. Advertisement [beIN]Recommended StoriesZlatan Ibrahimovic's Long-Range Bicycle Kick Goal Is A Truly Astounding Athletic FeatZlatan Ibrahimović Has Scored The Goal Of Euro 2012 Thus Far With An Astounding VolleyZlatan Scores, Makes World Reconsider Hatred Of Manchester United In EPL DebutTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply