You're No Joey JuliusTimothy Burke47 minutes agoFiled to: ouchkickerslsu tigerslouisville cardinalsderrius guicecollege footballgifs102EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Derrius Guice made Louisville kicker Blanton Creque regret every part of this tackle attempt.Recommended Stories When The 271-Pound Kicker Comes At You, Go In A Different DirectionKicker Sparks Sideline FightWe Are All Living In Hell [Update]Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply