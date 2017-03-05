Your Goal Of The Day Comes From The Colombian LeagueTimothy Burke45 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelgoalsgolazoscolombiajaguarescesar carrillosoccerscreamer71EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkCésar Carrillo gave his Jaguares side a 1-0 lead over Millonarios with a golazo from distance that brought a, uh, modestly full Estadio Jaraguay to a frenzy. Advertisement [NuestraTele]Recommended StoriesZlatan Ibrahimovic Free Kick Stunner Opens League Cup Final Scoring For Manchester UnitedFernando Torres Goes Back In Time, Scores Gorgeous Overhead GoalColombian Heavy Metal "¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!" Clocks In At 37 SecondsTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply7 repliesLeave a reply