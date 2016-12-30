Your Favorite Videos Of 2016Timothy BurkeToday 12:00pmFiled to: year in review 2016year in reviewvideosTOP VIDEOS192EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In 2016, Deadspin readers racked up 149 million video views. Here were your ten favorites:Defensive Lineman Crashes Out Of NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Due To Dick Falling Out Of Shorts [NSFW] (2,934,472 views) Here’s Simone Manuel’s Medal Ceremony, Since NBC Didn’t Air It [Updates] (2,001,360 views)Kevin Harlan’s Play-By-Play Radio Call Of The MNF Idiot On The Field Is An All-Timer (1,729,966 views)Hannah Storm Announces Live On SportsCenter That John Saunders Is Dead (1,327,237 views)Blue Jays And Rangers Brawl, Completely Ignore Game [UPDATE: They Brawled Again] (950,931 views)Ana Navarro Obliterates Trump Surrogate Offended That She Keeps Quoting Donald Trump (940,601 views)Crazy Trump Supporter Pushes CNN’s Brooke Baldwin To The Edge (925,277 views)Alex Trebek Hilariously Shits On Jeopardy! Contestant And Her Whole Crew For No Reason (922,526 views)Central Michigan Upsets Oklahoma State With Hail Mary Lateral [Updates] (919,053 views)Senator Mark Kirk Mocks Tammy Duckworth’s Mixed-Race Background During Debate (818,425 views)Social media division: Advertisement Twitter’s top video(3,584,329 video views) Advertisement Facebook’s top video(3,658,286 video views)Recommended StoriesThese Were Your Favorite Videos Of 2015, And A Lot Of Them Are NSFWThese Are The Top 11 Videos You Watched On Deadspin In 2013The Year In Weird: Here Are 38 Bizarre Sports Moments, Slowed Down And Set To MusicTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply19 repliesLeave a reply