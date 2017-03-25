Zak Showalter hit a miracle three with two seconds remaining to send his Wisconsin team to overtime against a Florida Gators squad that led throughout the second half. He followed it up with a certain branded signature gesture aimed at Aaron Rodgers, in attendance and rooting on the Badgers. Here’s how the call sounded on Westwood One radio:

[TBS]

Recommended Stories

South Carolina Does Nation Favor, Eliminates Duke
Yes, "OHHHH!"
He Has To Go Back To His Job At ESPN On Monday