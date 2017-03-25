Wisconsin's Zak Showalter Forces Overtime With Off-Balance Circus ThreeTimothy BurkeToday 12:34amFiled to: highlight reelncaa tournamentmarch madnesswisconsin babdgerszak showalterbuzzer-beaterscollege basketball152EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkZak Showalter hit a miracle three with two seconds remaining to send his Wisconsin team to overtime against a Florida Gators squad that led throughout the second half. He followed it up with a certain branded signature gesture aimed at Aaron Rodgers, in attendance and rooting on the Badgers. Here’s how the call sounded on Westwood One radio:[TBS]Recommended StoriesSouth Carolina Does Nation Favor, Eliminates DukeYes, "OHHHH!" He Has To Go Back To His Job At ESPN On MondayTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply15 repliesLeave a reply