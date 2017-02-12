Who Could Ever Forget That Amazing Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Win?Timothy BurkeToday 1:15pmFiled to: rick pitinoarizona cardinalsmedia meltdownstv is lying to youespncollege basketball143EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkESPN’s Mark Adams related a story he says Rick Pitino told him years about about the resilience of the 2008 Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Patriots 47-7 and went on to win the Super Bowl. Perhaps Pitino turned the game off with 40 seconds left? Advertisement [ESPNU]h/t to RyanRecommended StoriesCBC Calls Entire Race Confusing Ryan Lochte For Michael Phelps [Update]"It's Never Happened Before," Chris Berman Claims Of Thing That Happened Many Times BeforeCBS Reporter Jamie Erdahl Reports Steve Smith Injury News She Got From A Fake Twitter AccountLocal News Delivers Entire Report On Michigan Beating MSU, Live From The Big HouseRed Sox Broadcast Airs Video Of Metrodome Implosion That Never HappenedShaka Smart Not Actually Marquette's New Coach, Despite TV ReportsTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply14 repliesLeave a reply