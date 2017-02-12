ESPN’s Mark Adams related a story he says Rick Pitino told him years about about the resilience of the 2008 Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Patriots 47-7 and went on to win the Super Bowl. Perhaps Pitino turned the game off with 40 seconds left?

[ESPNU]

h/t to Ryan

