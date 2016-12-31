Welcome To 2017, Where Your Russian Overlords Are Clemson FansTimothy Burke42 minutes agoFiled to: happy new yearcollege footballclemson tigersrussia20EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSo Clemson wrecked Ohio State tonight and will face Alabama next week for the national championship. Pray the Tigers win, for the sake of our puppetmasters in Moscow—who, if Russian TV announcers are any indication, bleed orange.Recommended StoriesIs Time For Timofey Mozgov In Crazy-Ass Photo Shoot Russian Figure Skating Fans Applaud Gracie Gold's FallAngry Russian Hockey Fan Wants To Send The Team To SiberiaTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply20 repliesLeave a reply