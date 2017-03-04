Washington's John Ross Breaks Chris Johnson's All-Time 40 Record At NFL CombineTimothy BurkeToday 1:01pmFiled to: nfl combinerecordsnfljohn rosswashington huskies40 yard dash552EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkChris Johnson’s record of 4.24 in the NFL combine 40, set in 2008, is no more as John Ross clocked a 4.22—something the Washington wide receiver said was a goal before his audition for pro football scouts.Update (3:07 p.m.): The time has been verified; post edited to reflect this. Advertisement Advertisement [NFL Network]Recommended StoriesCould Any NFL Players Outrun Usain Bolt? The Internet Tries To Find OutDefensive Lineman Crashes Out Of NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Due To Dick Falling Out Of Shorts [NSFW]NFL Network Screwup Catches Analysts Mocking ProspectTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply55 repliesLeave a reply