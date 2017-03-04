Chris Johnson’s record of 4.24 in the NFL combine 40, set in 2008, is no more as John Ross clocked a 4.22—something the Washington wide receiver said was a goal before his audition for pro football scouts.

Update (3:07 p.m.): The time has been verified; post edited to reflect this.

[NFL Network]

