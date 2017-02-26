Viola Davis Gave An Academy Award Acceptance Speech To RememberTimothy Burke12 minutes agoFiled to: oscarsviola davisacademy awardsfences2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAs expected by everyone, Viola Davis claimed the Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in Fences. Her acceptance speech was the kind you’ll see replayed on Academy Award broadcasts fifty years into the future—hitting every corner of emotion while stating her commitment to “exhume those bodies; exhume those stories.” Advertisement [ABC]Recommended StoriesLet's Watch Unaired Footage Of Celebrities Buying Girl Scout CookiesJ.K. Simmons Uses Oscar Win To Promote Calling Your ParentsWoody Allen Was Watching The NBA All-Star Game Instead Of The OscarsTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply2 repliesLeave a reply