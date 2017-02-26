As expected by everyone, Viola Davis claimed the Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in Fences. Her acceptance speech was the kind you’ll see replayed on Academy Award broadcasts fifty years into the future—hitting every corner of emotion while stating her commitment to “exhume those bodies; exhume those stories.”

Advertisement

[ABC]

Recommended Stories

Let's Watch Unaired Footage Of Celebrities Buying Girl Scout Cookies
J.K. Simmons Uses Oscar Win To Promote Calling Your Parents
Woody Allen Was Watching The NBA All-Star Game Instead Of The Oscars