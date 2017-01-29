Villanova Beats Virginia On Tip-In Buzzer-BeaterTimothy BurkeToday 3:14pmFiled to: buzzer-beatershighlight reelvillanova wildcatsvirginia cavalierscollege basketball32EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDonte DiVincenzo’s tip in as time expired gave top-ranked Villanova a 61-59 win over Virginia. Advertisement Villanova trailed for nearly the entire game before tying it up with just over three minutes remaining. Josh Hart’s would-be winner on the drive to the basket rimmed out, but DiVincenzo beat out Marial Shayok for the ball and tipped it in as the buzzer sounded. It was DiVincenzo’s only field goal of the contest.[Fox]Recommended StoriesUTEP-FIU Men's, Women's Basketball Games End 88-87 After Overtime Buzzer-Beaters Here's Every Angle And Every Call Of Villanova's NCAA Tournament-Winning Buzzer-BeaterWisconsin Upsets Xavier With Buzzer-BeaterTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply32 repliesLeave a reply