Donte DiVincenzo’s tip in as time expired gave top-ranked Villanova a 61-59 win over Virginia.

Villanova trailed for nearly the entire game before tying it up with just over three minutes remaining. Josh Hart’s would-be winner on the drive to the basket rimmed out, but DiVincenzo beat out Marial Shayok for the ball and tipped it in as the buzzer sounded. It was DiVincenzo’s only field goal of the contest.

[Fox]