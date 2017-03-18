Verne Lundquist Taking A Basketball Square In The Face, In Extreme Slow MotionTimothy BurkeToday 1:15pmFiled to: deadspin videocbscollege basketballverne lundquistmarch madnesseditor's pickswest virginia mountaineerscbs sports104EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNow that Vin Scully’s retired, Verne Lundquist reigns supreme as the patriarch of sports broadcasting. The CBS legend got a bit more into the game than usual, though, before today’s broadcast of the Notre Dame-WVU game in Buffalo. Ouch! Advertisement [CBS]This is a Deadspin Video, in which strange sports moments are slowed down to ridiculous speeds and matched with indie music. This video features “Say Uncle” by Vienna Teng. See previous episodes here. A Spotify playlist of every song used in Deadspin Videos can be accessed here. Recommended StoriesSoccer Fan Takes Ball Square In The FaceVikings Plowing Over Fox Sound Guy, In Extreme Slow MotionBoy, Thursday Night Football Is The Best, Isn't It?Watch This Fiji Rugby Player Level A Kiwi With A Huge Stiffarm, In Extreme Slow MotionWatch Rougned Odor Punch José Bautista In Extreme Slow MotionKicker Drills Self In FaceTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply