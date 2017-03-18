Now that Vin Scully’s retired, Verne Lundquist reigns supreme as the patriarch of sports broadcasting. The CBS legend got a bit more into the game than usual, though, before today’s broadcast of the Notre Dame-WVU game in Buffalo. Ouch!

