The United States women’s hockey team is world champions again after Hilary Knight scored ten minutes into overtime to defeat Canada, its opponent in the previous 17 world championship finals.

The American women have prevailed over our northern neighbors seven out of the last eight years. Despite this, their participation in the world championship was in question until two days before the tournament began, when they reached an agreement after a lengthy conflict over equitable pay and conditions.

