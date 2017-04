The U.S. has relentlessly pounded Russia’s defense with strikes as the American women commanded the first half of their international friendly tonight, carrying a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Crystal Dunn takes credit for two of those goals, with Allie Long contributing the other. Rose Lavelle has been a monster on the pitch, distributing the ball to her side’s goal-scorers and taking a number of shots herself.

