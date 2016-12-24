Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett held onto a Russell Wilson pass despite having his leg mangled and exploded into two pieces as he rolled into the end zone. Warning! This video is gruesome.

Advertisement

Even worse, officials took his touchdown away after video review. We’ll try to stay abreast of updates on Lockett’s condition, but it’s pretty evident from the video he’s got a broken leg.

[Fox]

Recommended Stories

Pete Carroll Gets Mowed Down By Referee
Frank Clark Keeps Punching People And This Time It's Philip Rivers
Motorin': Your Highlight Reel Of The Most Night Ranger-Worthy Runs From College Football's Week 3