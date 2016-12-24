Tyler Lockett Holds Onto Catch Despite Suffering Horrific Leg InjuryTimothy BurkeYesterday 5:45pmFiled to: grossinjuriestyler lockettseattle seahawksbroken legsnfl468EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSeahawks receiver Tyler Lockett held onto a Russell Wilson pass despite having his leg mangled and exploded into two pieces as he rolled into the end zone. Warning! This video is gruesome. Advertisement Even worse, officials took his touchdown away after video review. We’ll try to stay abreast of updates on Lockett’s condition, but it’s pretty evident from the video he’s got a broken leg.[Fox]Recommended StoriesPete Carroll Gets Mowed Down By RefereeFrank Clark Keeps Punching People And This Time It's Philip RiversMotorin': Your Highlight Reel Of The Most Night Ranger-Worthy Runs From College Football's Week 3Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply46 repliesLeave a reply