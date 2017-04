The much-anticipated Toronto-Washington first round matchup is meeting expectations, as tonight’s Game 1 went to overtime after the Capitals erased a 2-0 first period deficit and eventually prevailed after Tom Wilson knocked down a clearance attempt and fired it past Frederik Andersen 5:15 into OT.

Wilson only scored seven goals all season, so maybe Andersen was shocked he’d take that shot? (He’d previously been outstanding, stopping 41 tonight.)

