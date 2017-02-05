Tom Brady's Pick Six, As Heard Around The WorldTimothy BurkeToday 8:08pmFiled to: super bowl 51super bowl LIpick sixhighlight reellocal announcerstom bradysuper bowlnflnew england patriots4310EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSo far the biggest moment of tonight’s Super Bowl was Tom Brady throwing a pick-six. For the purposes of critical and educational analysis, we allow you to listen to and discuss the play as it was called by announcers on Fox Deportes, BBC 1, PULS 4 (Austria), and Televisa (Mexico). Which broadcasters called it best? Recommended StoriesClemson's National Championship-Winning Touchdown, As Heard On 10 Different Networks [Update: Now With Alabama Radio]¡Los Cubs Son Campeones! The Final Out Of The World Series, As Called By Announcers Around The Globe [Update]Listen To The Cavaliers' Radio Calls Of Cleveland's First Title In DecadesTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply43 repliesLeave a reply