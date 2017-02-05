So far the biggest moment of tonight’s Super Bowl was Tom Brady throwing a pick-six. For the purposes of critical and educational analysis, we allow you to listen to and discuss the play as it was called by announcers on Fox Deportes, BBC 1, PULS 4 (Austria), and Televisa (Mexico). Which broadcasters called it best?

