Officials whistled WVU’s Elijah Macon for a foul on this play; all three refs were looking directly at the play—in which two Texas players foul each other, and no Mountaineers are to blame for anything—and they still screwed it up. Big 12 officials seem as good at their jobs as Texas’s basketball and football teams are at, uh, playing basketball or football.

Advertisement

[ESPN]

Recommended Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. Credited With Reception For Obvious Drop
"What A Whiff By The Officials!" Ole Miss Takes 24-3 Lead On Alabama Thanks To Refs
Blind MLS Refs Botch Obvious Own Goal Call