Three Officials And They All Blew The Call
Timothy Burke
Yesterday 11:10pm
Filed to: blown calls
college basketball
west virginia mountaineers
texas longhorns

Officials whistled WVU's Elijah Macon for a foul on this play; all three refs were looking directly at the play—in which two Texas players foul each other, and no Mountaineers are to blame for anything—and they still screwed it up. Big 12 officials seem as good at their jobs as Texas's basketball and football teams are at, uh, playing basketball or football.

[ESPN]