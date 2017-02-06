This Man Is 40 Years OldTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:51pmFiled to: the oldsvince cartermemphis grizzliesnbahighlight reelblocks151EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkLet us all praise Vince Carter on this wonderful evening.Recommended StoriesYou Won't Believe What Wall Street Journal Readers Think About "Dunks"The NBA.com Boxscore Has The Silliest (And Best) Explanation For Why Tim Duncan Didn't Play TonightJamie Moyer Will Begin Rehab And Hopes To Pitch In 2012, Despite That Whole Turning 49 Years Old ThingTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply15 repliesLeave a reply