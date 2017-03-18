They're "Fighting" In L.A.Timothy BurkeToday 12:28amFiled to: fightsnbagifslos angeles lakersnick younggreg monroemilwaukee bucks19EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF A typical fake-ass NBA scuffle broke out in the third quarter of the Bucks-Lakers game as Nick Young and Greg Monroe earned ejections for their roles in justice-dispensation.Recommended StoriesKyle Busch Bloodied In Post-Race Brawl With Joey Logano [UPDATE]College Basketball Team's Leading Scorer Arrested After Appearing To Punch, Head-Stomp Opponent During GameMissouri, Georgia Coaching Staffs FightTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply19 repliesLeave a reply