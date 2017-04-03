Rumors—and common sense, given that he’s 52 years old—suggested The Undertaker’s final appearance for WWE would be at tonight’s Wrestlemania in Orlando. And so it seems, as the Deadman stripped himself of gloves, cloak, and hat while breaking kayfabe to kiss his wife upon leaving the ring following his main event loss to Roman Reigns.

Mark Calaway began his tenure in WWE as “Kane The Undertaker” in 1990, and his 27-year-career saw him claiming various championships in the promotion 14 times.

[WWE Network]