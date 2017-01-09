ESPN threw Bill Walton onto its ESPN Voices feed of tonight’s national championship game, and the basketball legend—clad in an Uncle Sam costume—has spent the game asking basic questions about which teams are playing, who the quarterbacks are, and where the game is being played all on top of other panelists’ conversations. It’s... something.

