The ESPN Voices Feed Really Is Something
Timothy Burke
Yesterday 10:06pm
Filed to: espn
bill walton
college basketball
college football
keyshawn johnson
media meltdowns

ESPN threw Bill Walton onto its ESPN Voices feed of tonight's national championship game, and the basketball legend—clad in an Uncle Sam costume—has spent the game asking basic questions about which teams are playing, who the quarterbacks are, and where the game is being played all on top of other panelists' conversations. It's... something.

[ESPNU]