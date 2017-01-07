That's One Incredible Way To Block A KickTimothy BurkeToday 4:54pmFiled to: highlight reelhigh school footballusc trojanscollege football306EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNew USC commit Bubba Bolden made the most of his appearance in today’s high school All-American game by leaping over the long snapper, kicking the ball out of the hands of the holder, recovering it, and returning it for a touchdown. It’s enough to make thousands of southern Californians remember they’re USC fans. Advertisement [NBC]Recommended StoriesSam Darnold Was A Mad Man In The Rose Bowl Notre Dame's Jerry Tillery Kicks Head Of Player Who Just Suffered Brain Injury [Update] "He Was Giving Me The Business"Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply30 repliesLeave a reply