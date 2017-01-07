New USC commit Bubba Bolden made the most of his appearance in today’s high school All-American game by leaping over the long snapper, kicking the ball out of the hands of the holder, recovering it, and returning it for a touchdown. It’s enough to make thousands of southern Californians remember they’re USC fans.

