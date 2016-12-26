Thanks For The Memories, Chris BermanTimothy BurkeToday 8:20pmFiled to: chris bermantributesespnmonday night countdownNFL Primetime8323EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkBy all accounts, tonight is Chris Berman’s final Monday Night Countdown. We’re sending him off the only way we know how.Recommended StoriesReport: Chris Berman Will Retire From ESPN At The End Of The NFL Season (UPDATE)"It's Never Happened Before," Chris Berman Claims Of Thing That Happened Many Times BeforeReport: ESPN Settled Sexual Harassment Claim Involving Chris BermanTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply83 repliesLeave a reply