Taylor Fritz Struggles To Get Moth Off Court; Ball Girl Finds The Solution On The Bottom Of Her Foot

Taylor Fritz's match against Adrian Mannarino tonight in Acapulco suffered a brief delay as the 112th-ranked American tried to humanely shoo a bothersome moth from the court during a second-set tiebreaker. A nearby ball girl took matters into her own hands...er, feet. Er, foot.

Did the killing shake Fritz? He went on to drop the tiebreak. [Tennis Channel]