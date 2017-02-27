Taylor Fritz’s match against Adrian Mannarino tonight in Acapulco suffered a brief delay as the 112th-ranked American tried to humanely shoo a bothersome moth from the court during a second-set tiebreaker. A nearby ball girl took matters into her own hands...er, feet. Er, foot.

Did the killing shake Fritz? He went on to drop the tiebreak.

[Tennis Channel]

