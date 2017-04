Takkarist McKinley was raised by his grandmother, and he promised just before she died that he’d make it to a Division I football team. Having achieved that—and then some—the UCLA defensive end brought a photo of his grandmother to the stage after his selection by the Falcons with the 26th pick; he then launched into a very emotional—and slightly profane—pronouncement. It earned a tsk-tsk from Deion Sanders.

[NFL Network]