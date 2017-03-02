Taj Gibson Drills Hail Mary Buzzer-Beater At The HalfTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:57pmFiled to: highlight reeltaj gibsonoklahoma city thundernbabuzzer-beaters134EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkOklahoma City took a 60-57 lead over Portland into the half after Taj Gibson intercepted a baseball pass from Pat Connaughton and heaved up his own Aaron Rodgers-style hail mary that delivered at the other end. Incredible!Recommended StoriesHoly Shit, LeBron"I Played Like Shit," States Man Who Just Hit Game-Winning Buzzer-BeaterKyrie Irving Hits Half-Court Buzzer-BeaterTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply13 repliesLeave a reply