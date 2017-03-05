Suns Score Five Points In Final Four Seconds To Beat CelticsTimothy BurkeToday 9:05pmFiled to: nbabuzzer-beatershighlight reelphoenix sunsboston celticstyler ulis253EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTyler Ulis’s three-point heave as the buzzer sounded gave the Suns a 109-106 regulation win over the Celtics in a game Boston led by two points until four seconds remained. Advertisement Eric Bledsoe’s bucket drew the game even, and it seemed headed to overtime before Isaiah Thomas fumbled the ball and it ended up in Ulis’s hands. What can you do!?[FSAZ]Recommended StoriesSaint Francis Beats Wagner On Off-Balance, Buzzer-Beating ThreeTaj Gibson Drills Hail Mary Buzzer-Beater At The HalfHoly Shit, LeBronTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply25 repliesLeave a reply