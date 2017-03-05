Tyler Ulis’s three-point heave as the buzzer sounded gave the Suns a 109-106 regulation win over the Celtics in a game Boston led by two points until four seconds remained.

Eric Bledsoe’s bucket drew the game even, and it seemed headed to overtime before Isaiah Thomas fumbled the ball and it ended up in Ulis’s hands. What can you do!?

[FSAZ]

