Soccer Fan Takes Ball Square In The Face
Timothy Burke
29 minutes ago
Filed to: ouch
deadspin video
soccer
portofeirense
fans

A spectator at yesterday's Porto-Feirense Portuguese league cup match learned the hard way to never look away from the match, even for a moment.

This is a Deadspin Video, in which strange sports moments are slowed down to ridiculous speeds and matched with indie music. This video features "Billy Mitchell" by Masters of the Hemisphere. See previous episodes here. A Spotify playlist of every song used in Deadspin Videos can be accessed here.