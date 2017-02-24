Sixers Broadcast Roughly As Dysfunctional As Sixers TeamTimothy Burke9 minutes agoFiled to: technical difficultiesphiladelphia 76ersnbamedia meltdownscomcast sportsnet0EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkA power blip in Philadelphia tonight left Comcast SportsNet a bit baffled as hosts blathered amongst themselves about what was happening, going almost a full minute before realizing that they were live on the air—teaching us all that The Process is not automated. Advertisement [CSN Philadelphia]Recommended StoriesMariah Carey Melts Down At Times Square New Year's Eve PerformanceESPN Feeds Audio Of People Laughing And Joking During GameDay Segment On Art Briles & Baylor Rapes [Updates]ESPN Hot Mic Catches Someone Blathering About ChicagoTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956ReplyLeave a reply