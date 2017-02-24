A power blip in Philadelphia tonight left Comcast SportsNet a bit baffled as hosts blathered amongst themselves about what was happening, going almost a full minute before realizing that they were live on the air—teaching us all that The Process is not automated.

CSN Philadelphia

