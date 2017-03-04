Saint Francis Beats Wagner On Off-Balance, Buzzer-Beating ThreeTimothy BurkeToday 2:21pmFiled to: buzzer-beaterscollege basketballsaint francis red flashkeith braxtonNECconference tournamentshighlight reel2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkKeith Braxton heaved a heavily-contested, desperation three and found the basket as his Saint Francis Red Flash squad knocked off Wagner in the NEC semifinals. Advertisement The shot erased a 14-point comeback for the home Seahawks, whose season started with a stunning upset over UConn. Saint Francis will face either Robert Morris or Mount St. Mary’s for a bid to the NCAA tournament.[NEC Front Row]Recommended StoriesTaj Gibson Drills Hail Mary Buzzer-Beater At The HalfHoly Shit, LeBronVillanova Beats Virginia On Tip-In Buzzer-BeaterTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply2 repliesLeave a reply