Keith Braxton heaved a heavily-contested, desperation three and found the basket as his Saint Francis Red Flash squad knocked off Wagner in the NEC semifinals.

The shot erased a 14-point comeback for the home Seahawks, whose season started with a stunning upset over UConn. Saint Francis will face either Robert Morris or Mount St. Mary’s for a bid to the NCAA tournament.

