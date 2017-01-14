Russell Wilson Fall Down Go BoomTimothy BurkeToday 5:43pmFiled to: lowlight reelsafetiesnflseattle seahawksatlanta falconsrussell wilson396EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Falcons narrowed a Seahawks lead tonight when midway through the second quarter Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tripped and fell into the end zone—where he was easily touched down for a safety. Oops! Advertisement [Fox Deportes]Recommended StoriesDoug Baldwin Flipped Off His Coach Before His TD Throw To Russell WilsonRussell Wilson Has A Strange Idea To Avoid Ties Report: Russell Wilson Has Fucked, Plans to Fuck AgainTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply39 repliesLeave a reply