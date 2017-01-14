Rodney Hood Leaves Game With Awful-Looking Knee Injury [Update]Timothy BurkeYesterday 11:41pmFiled to: injuriesnbarodney hoodutah jazz51EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Rodney Hood left Utah’s game against the Magic with a knee injury after the Jazz star’s foot came down on, then slid off of, the foot of Orlando’s Jodie Meeks.We’ll update if information on Hood’s condition becomes available. Advertisement Advertisement Update (12:35 a.m.): [Fox Sports Florida]Recommended StoriesGordon Hayward And The Utah Jazz Are For RealRudy Gobert Gives Kristaps Porzingis Some Harsh Life LessonsCan Boris Diaw Stay Fed And Motivated In Utah?Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply5 repliesLeave a reply