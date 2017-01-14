Rodney Hood left Utah’s game against the Magic with a knee injury after the Jazz star’s foot came down on, then slid off of, the foot of Orlando’s Jodie Meeks.

We’ll update if information on Hood’s condition becomes available.

Update (12:35 a.m.):

[Fox Sports Florida]

