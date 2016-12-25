Richard Jefferson Gets Technical Foul For Dunking On, Winking At Kevin DurantTimothy BurkeToday 4:53pmFiled to: bad callsnbarichard jeffersoncleveland cavaliersgolden state warriorskevin duranthighlight reel242EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkRichard Jefferson dunked all over Kevin Durant during today’s big Warriors-Cavaliers game, and winked at the young man as he headed back up the court. That earned the 36-year-old a technical foul in today’s increasingly no-fun NBA. GIF [ABC]Recommended StoriesRichard Jefferson Says He Owes His Career To LeBron JamesChandler Parsons Has Bad Style; Richard Jefferson Is Bad At BargainingThis Richard Jefferson Dunk Not Counting Is A Crime Against HumanityTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply24 repliesLeave a reply