Richard Jefferson dunked all over Kevin Durant during today’s big Warriors-Cavaliers game, and winked at the young man as he headed back up the court. That earned the 36-year-old a technical foul in today’s increasingly no-fun NBA.

GIF

[ABC]

Recommended Stories

Richard Jefferson Says He Owes His Career To LeBron James
Chandler Parsons Has Bad Style; Richard Jefferson Is Bad At Bargaining
This Richard Jefferson Dunk Not Counting Is A Crime Against Humanity