Red Wings Force Centennial Classic Overtime With Buzzer-Beater Goal

The hockey buzzer-beater is a rare event, but the Red Wings pulled it off as Anthony Mantha poked in Detroit's second goal of the final two minutes—and the seventh of the third period—to force overtime at today's outdoor Centennial Classic at Toronto's "Exhibition Stadium."

As the third period started with Detroit up 1-0, it looked to be another low-scoring outdoor game with offenses foiled by the unpredictable ice. That's before the Maple Leafs scored four straight in just over 12 minutes. The Red Wings would answer, though, with three more of their own—including Mantha's, which officially came with one second left on the clock.

Detroit lost anyway.