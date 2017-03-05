Rayjon Tucker Throws Down Shot Clock-Busting DunkTimothy Burke25 minutes agoFiled to: college basketballhighlight reelflorida gulf coast eaglesdunk city31EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDunk City is back, baby! FGCU is battling with UNF for the A-Sun title and its NCAA bid, and backup guard Rayjon Tucker brought the lightning and thunder on a massive dunk that turned the lights out on the shot clock. Advertisement [ESPN]Recommended StoriesThe Lights Go Out On Dunk City: Remembering A Departed FGCU With A Highlight Reel Of All 25 Of Their Postseason DunksDUNK CITY: Here Are All Of FGCU's Postseason Slams, Compiled For Your Viewing PleasureMichigan State Holds On Against FGCU After Incredible Clock Operator Blunder [Update]Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply3 repliesLeave a reply