Naoyuki Oi is crushing it at this weekend’s World Pool Masters, both on the table and in the post-match interviews with Sky Sports.

Above his is chat with Tony Wrighton after his win yesterday; below is how the Japanese billiards star reacted today after dropping a round to Albin Ouschan. The tournament, with a $20,000 top prize, is taking place in Gibraltar.

We have a new favorite pool player. We didn’t have one before this, though.

