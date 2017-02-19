Pool Player Naoyuki Oi Is The Best InterviewTimothy BurkeToday 3:23pmFiled to: poolbilliardsworld pool masters126EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNaoyuki Oi is crushing it at this weekend’s World Pool Masters, both on the table and in the post-match interviews with Sky Sports. Advertisement Above his is chat with Tony Wrighton after his win yesterday; below is how the Japanese billiards star reacted today after dropping a round to Albin Ouschan. The tournament, with a $20,000 top prize, is taking place in Gibraltar.We have a new favorite pool player. We didn’t have one before this, though.[Sky Sports]Recommended StoriesFart Interrupts Snooker World Championship SemifinalHustler's HandbookPoker-Playing Jabroni Can't Stop Shilling His BusinessesTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply12 repliesLeave a reply