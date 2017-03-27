Paul Heyman’s WWE Raw appearances remain the best reason to tune into pro wrestling on Monday nights, and the longtime Brock Lesnar valet tonight previewed a presumed imminent death for rival Goldberg at Sunday’s Wrestlemania by saying Kaddish.

That’s after starting into some Latin Last Rites before realizing, “Wait... that doesn’t work.” Neither does the Lesnar-Goldberg angle as a whole, but whatever.

