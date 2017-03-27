Paul Heyman Says Kaddish In Preparation For Goldberg's Death At Brock Lesnar's HandsTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:26pmFiled to: wwepaul heymanbrock lesnargoldbergjudaismpro wrestling151EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPaul Heyman’s WWE Raw appearances remain the best reason to tune into pro wrestling on Monday nights, and the longtime Brock Lesnar valet tonight previewed a presumed imminent death for rival Goldberg at Sunday’s Wrestlemania by saying Kaddish. Advertisement That’s after starting into some Latin Last Rites before realizing, “Wait... that doesn’t work.” Neither does the Lesnar-Goldberg angle as a whole, but whatever.[USA]Recommended StoriesRemember When Steve Austin Hit Donald Trump With The Stone Cold Stunner?Heyman Promo: Brock Lesnar Will "Unify" The UFC & WWE TitlesJerry Lawler Collapses During Live Raw, Has CPR Performed As Michael Cole Informs Viewers "This Is Not Part Of The Show" [UPDATE]Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply15 repliesLeave a reply