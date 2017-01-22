Patriots Extend Lead With Flea-FlickerTimothy BurkeToday 7:44pmFiled to: highlight reelflea flickersnflnew england patriotschris hogannfl playoffs384EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkChris Hogan hauled in his second touchdown of the game and the Patriots took a 17-6 lead over Pittsburgh in tonight’s AFC championship game thanks to this 34-yard flea-flicker touchdown that left the New England wide receiver looking, briefly, quite panicked. Advertisement [CBS]Recommended StoriesAaron Rodgers Throws Another Hail MaryThat's One Incredible Way To Block A Kick Ankle-Breaking Naked Bootleg, Anyone?Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply38 repliesLeave a reply