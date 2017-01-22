Chris Hogan hauled in his second touchdown of the game and the Patriots took a 17-6 lead over Pittsburgh in tonight’s AFC championship game thanks to this 34-yard flea-flicker touchdown that left the New England wide receiver looking, briefly, quite panicked.

