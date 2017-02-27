“This is not a joke.”

Advertisement

Producers and stars of La La Land celebrated their Best Picture victory, only to learn that Warren Beatty had somehow been handed the wrong envelope—one for Emma Stone’s Best Actress win. Host Jimmy Kimmel came out and tried to make some jokes, while Beatty scrambled to explain himself—notice how he hands it off to Faye Dunaway in utter confusion.

It was La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz who had the somber—for him, we imagine—task of announcing that Moonlight was the real winner.

Advertisement

Kimmel, your pranks have gone too far this time.

[ABC]