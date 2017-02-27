Oscars Fuck Up Best Picture AnnouncementTimothy Burke21 minutes agoFiled to: holy shitfuckupsoscarsacademy awardsla la landmoonlightwarren beattyeditor's picks856EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink“This is not a joke.” Advertisement Producers and stars of La La Land celebrated their Best Picture victory, only to learn that Warren Beatty had somehow been handed the wrong envelope—one for Emma Stone’s Best Actress win. Host Jimmy Kimmel came out and tried to make some jokes, while Beatty scrambled to explain himself—notice how he hands it off to Faye Dunaway in utter confusion. It was La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz who had the somber—for him, we imagine—task of announcing that Moonlight was the real winner. Advertisement Kimmel, your pranks have gone too far this time.[ABC]Recommended StoriesCopa América Fucks Up National Anthem Again The five worst Thanksgiving turkey cooking disastersB1G Officials Lose Minds, Award OSU An INT On Obvious Incomplete PassTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply85 repliesLeave a reply