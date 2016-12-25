Once Again, It's Kevin Harlan's Live Radio Call Of An Idiot On The FieldTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:21pmFiled to: idiot on the fieldkevin harlankansas city chiefsstreakersnflfanslife's rich pageantwestwood oneradio calls81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTonight’s national broadcast of the Broncos-Chiefs game featured an Idiot On The Field in Kansas City, and like most national games Kevin Harlan was calling play-by-play on Westwood One radio. Since his call of the Idiot in San Francisco earlier this season was one of the year’s best moments in sports, we’ll give it to you again—with video help from reader Mike.Recommended StoriesKevin Harlan's Play-By-Play Radio Call Of The MNF Idiot On The Field Is An All-TimerIt's Time Again To Listen To Kevin Harlan Call Play-By-Play Of Two Idiots On The FieldKevin Harlan Got Really Excited About Saying "Ass" On TVTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply8 repliesLeave a reply