Tonight’s national broadcast of the Broncos-Chiefs game featured an Idiot On The Field in Kansas City, and like most national games Kevin Harlan was calling play-by-play on Westwood One radio. Since his call of the Idiot in San Francisco earlier this season was one of the year’s best moments in sports, we’ll give it to you again—with video help from reader Mike.

