Oh No, Kemba WalkerTimothy BurkeYesterday 9:29pmFiled to: lowlight reelnbacharlotte hornetskemba walker122EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWhen the swag is too strong, fate steps in. Advertisement [Sun Sports]Recommended StoriesKemba Walker Is Why You Shouldn't Give Up On Young PlayersHow The Charlotte Hornets Turned It AroundKemba Walker Would Like To Know Where The Fuck The Help Is AtTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply12 repliesLeave a reply