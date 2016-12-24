Now Derek Carr Is Injured And Can't Walk [Update: He Has A Broken Leg]Timothy BurkeYesterday 6:43pmFiled to: injuriesnflderek carroakland raiders1388EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe best Raiders team since they reached the Super Bowl more than a decade ago is currently without its quarterback as Derek Carr was carried off the field due to an ankle injury suffered while being sacked early in the fourth quarter of an Oakland blowout against the Colts. Carr grimaced as he told teammates he couldn’t stand up and a cart was later retrieved to return him to the locker room. Advertisement Advertisement Update (7:28 p.m.): Carr joined Marcus Mariota on the list of NFL starting quarterbacks who broke their leg today, according to Jack del Rio. [CBS]Recommended StoriesDerek Carr's Pass Did Not Hit A Camera WireThat Was Derek Carr's Worst Game As A ProDerek Carr Messes Up His Finger While Taking A SnapTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply138 repliesLeave a reply