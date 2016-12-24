The best Raiders team since they reached the Super Bowl more than a decade ago is currently without its quarterback as Derek Carr was carried off the field due to an ankle injury suffered while being sacked early in the fourth quarter of an Oakland blowout against the Colts.

Carr grimaced as he told teammates he couldn’t stand up and a cart was later retrieved to return him to the locker room.



Update (7:28 p.m.): Carr joined Marcus Mariota on the list of NFL starting quarterbacks who broke their leg today, according to Jack del Rio.

[CBS]