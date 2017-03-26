North Carolina Beats Kentucky In Incredible Finish [UPDATE]Timothy BurkeToday 7:36pmFiled to: ncaa tournamentmarch madnesscollege basketballnorth carolina tar heelskentucky wildcatshighlight reelluke mayemalik monkrussia639EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNorth Carolina’s Luke Maye hit a jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to send the Tar Heels to the Final Four, just moments after Malik Monk drilled a desperation three to tie the game for Kentucky. Above, you can see the play and hear it as called on CBS, Westwood One radio, and on Russian television. It was a finish that only a Kentucky-North Carolina game could deliver. Advertisement Update (7:54 p.m.): Here’s how it sounded on the Tar Heel Sports Network.[CBS]Recommended StoriesWisconsin's Zak Showalter Forces Overtime With Off-Balance Circus ThreeChris Chiozza Goes Coast-To-Coast, Hits Overtime Buzzer-Beater For Florida WinSouth Carolina Does Nation Favor, Eliminates DukeTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply63 repliesLeave a reply