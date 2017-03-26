North Carolina’s Luke Maye hit a jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to send the Tar Heels to the Final Four, just moments after Malik Monk drilled a desperation three to tie the game for Kentucky. Above, you can see the play and hear it as called on CBS, Westwood One radio, and on Russian television. It was a finish that only a Kentucky-North Carolina game could deliver.

Update (7:54 p.m.): Here’s how it sounded on the Tar Heel Sports Network.

[CBS]