NASCAR Trucks Make It Exactly One Lap Before Huge Wreck

Tonight's NASCAR truck race at Daytona knocked out seven drivers after just one lap in an incident that brought the typical superspeedway mayhem to fans a little earlier than anyone might have expected.

Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Ryan Truex, Clay Greenfield, Ross Chastain, Stewart Friesen, and Tommy Joe Martins all fell victim to this Big One, an event that will inevitably leave the stock car racing organization's executives publicly pounding fists while privately patting their pocketbooks.