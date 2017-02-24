NASCAR Truck Race Ends The Way It Started: With Huge WreckTimothy BurkeToday 10:09pmFiled to: holy shitnascarwrecksauto racingstock car racingmotorsportsracing10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkStop me if you’ve heard this one: a massive wreck at the end of a NASCAR race at Daytona. It happened in tonight’s truck race—the same one that had another Big One right after the first lap. Advertisement Kaz Grala emerged from the carnage as the winner.[Fox Deportes]Recommended StoriesNASCAR Drivers Brawl After Late Wreck Dale Jr.'s On Fire!NASCAR Invocation Features Prayer To Elect A Republican PresidentTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply