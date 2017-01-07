Missouri, Georgia Coaching Staffs FightTimothy BurkeToday 2:25pmFiled to: fightscollege basketballgeorgia bulldogsmissouri tigersfights and/or boobscoaching meltdownscoach meltdowns597EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Missouri and Georgia coaching staffs got into an old-man brawl at the end of the first half of today’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs in Athens, with referee Karl Hess even inserting himself into the ruckus and shoving people in what his mind we’re sure passes for an attempt to restore order. Advertisement Georgia’s Kent Davidson and Missouri’s Steve Shields were the main aggressors, and both teams were assessed technical fouls to start the second half.[SEC Network]Recommended Stories Vols BrawlBrawl At Chiefs Game Turns Into Fan Avalanche NCSU & UNC Launch Bench-Clearing BrawlTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply59 repliesLeave a reply