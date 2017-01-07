The Missouri and Georgia coaching staffs got into an old-man brawl at the end of the first half of today’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs in Athens, with referee Karl Hess even inserting himself into the ruckus and shoving people in what his mind we’re sure passes for an attempt to restore order.

Georgia’s Kent Davidson and Missouri’s Steve Shields were the main aggressors, and both teams were assessed technical fouls to start the second half.

[SEC Network]