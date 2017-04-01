UConn is out of the NCAA tournament and its 111-game winning streak is over after Morgan William hit a buzzer-beater at the end of overtime to send Mississippi State to the women’s championship game by the score of 66-64.

UConn was able to tie the game up and set up William’s winner with a highly questionable flagrant foul call on Dominique Dillingham with 27 seconds remaining; UConn didn’t score on the possession, though, giving the Bulldogs the chance to win.

Update (12:43 a.m.): Here’s how the MSU baseball team reacted to watching the shot go down.

