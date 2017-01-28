Mikey Garcia seized the WBC lightweight world title by knocking out the previously-undefeated champion Dejan Zlaticanin with a horrifying punch that left the Montenegran unconscious on the canvas for several minutes.

Garcia, a 29-year-old who hails from Oxnard, previously held titles at featherweight and super featherweight. The win, alas, failed to unify any of the four major lightweight belts.

[Showtime]