Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Is The Best Thing On SNL In Years
Timothy Burke
51 minutes ago
Filed to: sean spicer saturday night live snl melissa mccarthy donald trump

Melissa McCarthy made a special appearance on Saturday Night Live tonight to portray White House press secretary Sean Spicer. It's incredible:

[NBC]

Timothy Burke
tim@deadspin.com
@bubbaprog
Timothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.